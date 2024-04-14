Colourful procession marks Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti in city

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Colourful procession accompanied by folk troupes taken out by various organisations marked the 133rd Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti in city this morning.

At first, the District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) paid tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding and offering floral tributes to the statue of the ‘Father of the Constitution’ at Town Hall in city.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu and others were present.

Meanwhile, several organisations took out a colourful procession from Dr. Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram to the Town Hall. The procession, accompanied by a tableau carrying the statues of Dr. Ambedkar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Buddha, various folk and cultural troupes such as Kolaata, Navilu

Kunita, Gombe Kunita etc. which began from Dr. Ambedkar Park, passed through Ballal Circle (Ashoka Circle), RTO Circle, Vani Vilas Road, Agrahara Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and K.R. Circle, before culminating at the Town Hall, where former Mayor Purushotham, Pailwan Puttaswamy and others garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

A 60X160 ft. rangoli of Dr. Ambedkar drawn artist Punitkumar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, at the North Gate of Mysore Palace caught the attention of everyone.

Many people including Mysuru-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar and people irrespective of caste and creed offered their respects to Dr. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at Town Hall premises.