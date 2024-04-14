Former CM Yediyurappa calls on MP Sreenivasa Prasad
News

Former CM Yediyurappa calls on MP Sreenivasa Prasad

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress party leaders visited Chamajaranagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s residence yesterday, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa  called on the veteran politician at his residence at Jayalakshmipuram in city this morning.

Yediyurappa along with former MLA Preetham Gowda and District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy invited Sreenivasa Prasad to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds later in the day.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Yediyurappa said that Sreenivasa Prasad had immense respect towards PM Modi and added that he had invited the Chamarajanagar MP to take part in the event for at least a brief period.

Meanwhile, Sreenivasa Prasad in his reaction said that it  was not a good practice to say no to the invitation and added that it was his choice to attend the event or not .

