PM Modi releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ ahead of LS Polls

April 14, 2024

BJP’s manifesto focuses on Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN)

New Delhi: Coinciding with the nationwide birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Father of the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP’s election manifesto for Lok Sabha (LS) Polls-2024 with the tagline ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, at the party headquarters, here this morning.

Soon after the release of the manifesto, the copies were handed over to representatives of the four broad groups — Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN), the beneficiaries of Government schemes.

The party had formed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh which met a couple of times to deliberate on various aspects of the manifesto including its contents.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the entire country was ‘eagerly waiting’ for the BJP manifesto adding that over the past 10 years, the party had implemented every point of the manifesto as a guarantee.

BJP’s promises

“The party’s manifesto empowers the four strong pillars of developed India — youth, women, poor and farmers. Our focus is to ensure dignity of life, quality of life and jobs through investment. In the last 10 years, around 25 crore of the country have moved out of multidimensional poverty which is a testament to BJP’s commitment to a result-oriented approach to work,” he added.

Stating that the free ration scheme would continue to be operational for the next five years, PM Modi said that senior citizens over the age of 70 years would be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme irrespective of their economic background.

The Prime Minister also promised to build three crore more houses, increasing the ceiling limit under the Mudra Yojana Loan to Rs. 20 lahks from the existing Rs. 10 lahks and increasing the limit under the PM Swanidhi Yojana to Rs. 50,000.

With the focus on women empowerment, Prime Minister Modi said about 10 crore women had associated with Self Help Groups (SHG) and the party on returning to power would provide training to these women in SHGs in the fields of IT, Education, Health, Retail and Tourism. “Modi guarantees that 3 crore women will become Lakhpati Didis!” he added.

The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ also promises to give priority to the physically disabled in the PM Housing Scheme, increasing the number of Dairies and Co-operative Societies by bringing the ‘National Cooperative Policy’ among others.

The party which is trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu has promised to build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world.

Uniform Civil Code

Stating that the works on implementing the promises of BJP’s Sankalp Patra would begin soon after the results are announced on June 4, Prime Minister Modi said, with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being implemented, now will be the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and also promised clarity on ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy.

BJP’s manifesto also promises to expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. “We will create new satellite towns, which will emerge as growth centres for the nation’s development,” said PM Modi.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present on the occasion.