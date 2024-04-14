GTD campaigns for Yaduveer in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment
April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, in a bid to safeguard the Congress State Government, have been striving hard to ensure the party’s victory from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, said JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), here yesterday.

Addressing the BJP-JD(S) joint campaign rallies held at Sathagalli, Hanchya, Rammanahalli, Kamanakerehundi, Siddalingapura, Kalastavadi, Lakshmipura, Naganahalli, Shadanahalli and other locations under the Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, along with Mysuru-Kodagu NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Devegowda said both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were coming out with various strategies to ensure the Congress candidate emerges victorious in the ensuing polls and added that their plans would fail as it is certain that Yaduveer Wadiyar would win from the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency as leaders and party workers of the BJP and JD(S) have joined hands to ensure the NDA candidate’s victory.

Stating that Yaduveer would garner the support of various communities, Devegowda said that it was important that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power at the Centre.

“Leaders and party workers of both the parties must extend their complete support to strengthen PM Modi at the Centre. Congress party has been playing the Vokkaliga card in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency which will fail as Vokkaligas do not believe in casteism and they do not only support the candidate belonging to their community. With this, it is certain that Vokkaliga community members would cast their franchise in support of Yaduveer,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer Wadiyar said that presence of G.T. Devegowda was an added inspiration to his campaigning and added that arrival of Modi to Mysuru will boost the confidence of both JD(S) and BJP leaders and party workers.

Yesterday’s campaigning witnessed both Yaduveer Wadiyar and GTD campaigning  till 9.30 pm through road shows, bullock cart rallies and padayatras at Maidunahalli, Mallegowdanakoppal, Gungralchatra, Yelwal, Mygalapura, Undawadi, Sagarakatte, Yadahalli and other village falling under Chamundeshwari Constituency.

Addressing the gathering, GTD requested people to support Yaduveer who had come to their doorsteps seeking their votes. “Among the Lok Sabha Constituencies in Karnataka, people of Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat must ensure that Yaduveer emerges victorious with a largest margin,” he said.

BJP leaders Arunkumar Gowda, Hemanthkumar Gowda and others were present.

