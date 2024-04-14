PM Modi has no moral rights to seek votes in Mysuru: CM Siddaramaiah

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “How can Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who failed to fulfill the promise of developing Mysuru on the lines of Paris, come to Mysuru to seek votes for the party candidates,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, here yesterday.

Inaugurating the Congress Party’s KR Constituency election convention at Bhoothale Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP had no moral rights to seek votes as it had not announced a single welfare programme when in power in the State.

Siddaramaiah, who took a dig at MP Prathap Simha, said that the Mysuru-Kodagu MP had failed to develop the Constituency for the past 10 years despite people of the Constituency electing him twice. “If Prathap Simha had developed the Constituency over the past 10 years, why did BJP have to change the candidate for the ensuing polls?” he questioned and added that Prathap Simha was denied the ticket as BJP was afraid of him losing from the Constituency.

“Not only Prathap Simha, all 27 MPs from the State have failed to deliver as they lack confidence to speak in front of Prime Minister Modi. The MPs from the State also failed to raise their voices against the injustice meted out against Karnataka. Moreover, the BJP State Government which was in power for 3 years and 10 months did not come out with a single welfare programme. Both Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Ministers did not think about the people of the State,” said Siddaramaiah.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Siddaramaiah added that the Prime Minister, who promised Rs. 15 lakh to the accounts of every Indian did not even give Rs. 15,000. “The present Government has no control over inflation with prices of essential commodities such as petrol, food products and other commodities increasing every single day. The BJP has only been misleading the people through false propaganda,” he added.

Will not stop guarantees

Siddaramaiah during his public address yesterday said that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress State Government would not be stopped at any time. Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that not a single development programme was stopped with the implementation of guarantee schemes as being projected by the Opposition.

During his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said that the money being spent on the guarantee schemes was through various taxes collected from the people. After realising that his statement would turn into a controversy, he switched over to another topic.