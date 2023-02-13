‘PM Modi showed to world that J&K is an integral part of India’

February 13, 2023

Senior advocate C.V. Keshavamurthy delivers Thathaiah Memorial Lecture

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who showed to the entire world that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an integral part of India by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, senior advocate C.V. Keshavamurthy said that this action largely helped in better bonding between J&K and other States.

He was delivering Thathaiah Memorial Lecture Series-2023 on the topic ‘The relationship between the Centre and the States within the ambit of the Constitution’ at The Anathalaya (Thathaiah Anathalaya) on Narayana Shastri Road here on Sunday.

Observing that J&K did not become an integral part of India post-Independence because of Nehru’s policies, Keshavamurthy said it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who formed States after bringing Regional Provinces together. Contending that Sardar Patel did what Nehru was supposed to do in uniting the splintered regional provinces, he said that now PM Modi has ensured that J&K always remains an integral part of India.

Continuing, he said that though the States were formed based on language, we must understand that we are all one and we have one country that is Bharat. Stating that the then Government was forced to do so because of linguistic pulls and pressures, still it cannot be said that the States were formed entirely on language as administrative issues too came to the fore in the formation of States.

Noting that it is the job of the Union Government to prevent any subversive activities by anti-national forces, Keshavamurthy said the Centre has absolute powers to protect the States from external forces.

GSS Yoga Foundation’s Managing Trustee D. Srihari, who also spoke, said an ‘Alert Citizens Team’ comprising more than 2 lakh students and citizens will be formed. It will be headed by students of 8th and 9th standards. Pointing out that there will be one lakh students in the team, he said that the team will alert the citizens against any security or safety threats by external forces that are working against the country.

Noting that we have to honour the suggestions of our elders and at the same time be prepared to take up responsibilities, he said that the caste discrimination should come to an end. He warned of becoming servitude once again after the Britishers, if we fall prey to allurements and ambitions.

Anathalaya President C.V. Gopinath, Member Dr. Satyanarayana and others were present.