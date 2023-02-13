50 percent rebate on pending traffic fines: City Cops rake in Rs. 12.30 crore in 9 days from Feb. 3 to 11

February 13, 2023

Mysuru second after a record collection of Rs. 123.62 crore in Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have collected a total of Rs. 12,30,50,650 in nine days as pending traffic fines after the Government announced 50 percent rebate on Feb. 2. With this, Mysuru stands second after a record collection of Rs. 123,62,95,611 (Rs. 123.62 crore) in Bengaluru.

Following the opinion that came up during the meeting of High Court Judge Justice B. Veerappa, who is also the Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, in view of Lok Adalat, the Department of Transport had submitted a proposal in this regard to the Government.

The Government, which approved the proposal, issued an order on Feb. 2 announcing 50 percent rebate on pending traffic fines, which was applicable for one time, till the midnight of Feb. 11.

As soon as the 50 percent rebate on pending traffic fines was announced, people began to throng the Police Stations in city to encash the offer and a total of 4,98,265 cases have been disposed till Feb. 11.

Following the end of the offer, the public have urged the authorities concerned to extend the same for a few more days.