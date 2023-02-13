Sri Nimishamba Temple gets zero-waste centre

February 13, 2023

Initiative under Swachh Mandira Abhiyana at 12 temples across Karnataka

Srirangapatna: The Swachh Mandira Abhiyana was launched at Sri Nimishamba Temple near Srirangapatna by Minister for Muzrai, Wakf and Haj, Shashikala Jolle on Friday. As part of the initiative, the Minister inaugurated a zero-waste centre at the Temple premises.

It is an initiative of the Department of Muzrai and Endowment in 12 major temples in the State, including Sri Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna and at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, also in Srirangapatna. While the main inauguration was held at the Nimishamba Temple, the initiative inauguration at all the other 11 temples were held through video-conference.

Lauding the initiative of her Department, the Minister said that it is imperative to keep temple premises and their surroundings clean and hygienic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have laid a lot of emphasis on temple development. This is the first step to make their vision a reality,” she said and cited the examples of Kashi Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and Anjanadri Temple development in Karnataka.

Asking the Temple managements, priests and other stakeholders to ensure that the zero-waste centres are utilised to the maximum extent, Shashikala Jolle said that a clean environment is necessary for divinity. “Cleanliness is next to godliness and this is the idea behind launching the scheme. Even devotees can enjoy the clean premises of all the famous temples,” she added.

She told the Muzrai officials to ensure cleanliness in the temples. As part of the initiative, the dry and wet waste collected at the temples will be segregated and used flowers will be properly disposed of in the zero-waste units.

The Nimishamba Temple alone generates over 400 kg of waste on a normal day and 600 kg on festival days. In all, the 12 temples generated 3,500 kg of waste on normal days while it is 12,000 kg during festivals.

Commissioner for Muzrai and Endowment Rohini Sindhuri, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha N. Ravindra, Temple Management Committee President Krishnappa and CEO Mahesh and others were present.