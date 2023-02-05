‘Swachh Mandira Abhiyana’ to be launched from Nimishamba Temple

February 5, 2023

12 Temples run by Muzrai Department under the novel scheme; inauguration on Feb. 10

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will walk the talk with regard to the old adage ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ and declare Temples run by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department as ‘Zero Waste’ centres.

Initially, the ‘Swachh Mandira Abhiyana’ will be implemented in 12 Temples across the State and the project will be inaugurated at Sri Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna of Mandya District on Feb. 10 by Muzrai Minister Shashikala. A. Jolle.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Rohini Sindhuri said that 12 important Temples have been chosen under the first phase of the project including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna.

Waste processing plants

“The concept envisages setting up waste processing plants inside Temple premises and converting ‘nairmalya’ (waste) generated by Temples every day into compost, instead of sending it to landfills. We are rolling out the concept based on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rohini Sindhuri said.

The Muzrai Minister will launch the project at the Sri Nimishamba Temple and similar launches will happen at all the other 11 Temples through video-conferencing, she added.

Each Temple generates around 3,500 kgs to 12,000 kgs of waste daily including flowers, banana leaves used for serving food, food waste, coconut shells, areca nut plates, lemons, bamboo baskets, clothes left behind and even plastic products.

Safeguarding environment

“Under the ‘Swachh Mandira Abhiyana,’ there will be a focused effort towards waste management. Most Temples in Karnataka are in pristine locations and it is high time we prevented the degradation of the environment there. We will streamline collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste in these Temples,” said Rohini Sindhuri.

She said the project not only brings about a behavioural change among people with regard to cleanliness, but will also reduce damage to the environment. “As most offerings to the deity are biodegradable, it is prudent to convert it into compost instead of transporting it to landfills,” she added.

Independent studies point to floral waste being a major contaminant in water bodies. While flowers rot and affect water quality, chemicals used on them will take a toll on marine life. “We’ll convert waste flowers into organic manure,” she added.

This is a big push from the Government itself in the State-owned Temples. This also reduces dependency of Temples on Local Urban Bodies for the disposal of waste. Apart from infrastructure creation, Temple staff, officers and committees will be sensitised on waste management.

Temples chosen for the project Sri Nimishamba Temple and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna, Sri Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru, Sri Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru Rural, Sri Revannasiddeshwara Temple and Sri Kengal Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ramanagara, Sri Kebbalamma Temple in Kanakapura, Sri Channakeshava Swamy Temple in Belur, Sri Polali Raja Rajeshwari and Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples in Dakshina Kannada, Sri Guru Thipperudraswamy Temple at Nayakanahatti in Chitradurga and Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple at Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru.