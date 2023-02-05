50 percent rebate on pending traffic violation fine: City Police net Rs. 50.23 lakh in two days

February 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As soon as 50 percent discount (rebate) on pending fines towards traffic violations was announced, there has been a rush of people to Police Stations to encash the offer. In the City alone, a total of Rs. 50,23,950 fine was collected in two days, disposing 23,576 cases, including Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

ACP (Traffic) H. Parashu- ramappa told Star of Mysore “There has been an overwhelming response ever since it was announced to provide 50 percent rebate on pending fine amount towards traffic offences, except drunk driving cases. Over Rs. 50 lakh fine has been collected in two days.”

On Feb. 4 alone, a total of Rs. 46,56,800 from 21,842 cases was collected which included Rs. 1,26,250 from 580 cases at Devaraja Traffic Police Station, Rs. 3.77 lakh from 1,973 cases at Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station, Rs 5,56,850 from 2,811 cases at Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station, Rs. 2,85,600 from 1,339 cases at Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station, Rs. 3,23,800 from 1,539 cases at V. V. Puram Traffic Police Station, Rs. 1.02 lakh from 479 cases at Traffic Management Centre, Rs. 26,21,950 from 12,000 cases on hand held devices and Rs 2,63,350 from 1,121 cases through Karnataka One App.

On Feb. 3, total of Rs. 3,67,150 fine was collected from 1,734 cases including Rs. 15,150 from 85 cases at Devaraja Traffic Police Station, Rs. 13,200 from 59 cases at Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station, Rs. 21,850 from 124 cases at Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station, Rs. 8,150 from 27 cases at Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station and Rs. 11,100 from 16 cases at V V Puram Traffic Police Station.

Besides, Rs 2,06,300 was collected from 1,075 cases by the Traffic Police on hand held devices, Rs. 250 from one case at Traffic Management Centre and Rs. 91,150 from 347 cases on Karnataka One App.

Following the opinion that came up during the meeting of High Court Judge Justice B. Veerappa, also the Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, in view of Lok Adalat, the Department of Transport had submitted a proposal in this regard to the Government. The Government approved the proposal and issued an order on Feb. 2 announcing 50 percent rebate in fine amount, applicable for one time, till Feb. 11.

Utilising this opportunity, the offenders can pay the fine amount and obtain the challan, at their respective Traffic Police Stations, Traffic Management Centre at Police Commissioner’s Office, Karnataka One Centre or App or on Hand Held Device of the Police Officers and obtain receipt.