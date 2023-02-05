Vasu will get Congress ticket from Chamaraja, says former CM

February 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Congress is yet to finalise its list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. M. Veerappa Moily said that former MLA Vasu will get the Congress ticket from Chamaraja Assembly segment.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the residence of Vasu at Jayalakshmipuram here on Saturday, Moily, who is also a former Union Minister, said that Vasu is a winnable candidate and as such he would be getting the Congress ticket from Chamaraja Constituency.

Pointing out that Vasu is a staunch Congressman, who has stood by the party for decades, Moily said that the Congress cannot deny ticket to Vasu as he will always remain in the party.

Asserting that there is no factionalism in the Congress, Moily said that Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait too is a staunch Congressman, who has won many times from his Constituency.

Maintaining that the Congress would give tickets only to deserving candidates, he reiterated that original Congressmen will get priority in the allocation of tickets for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Referring to the remarks of former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Moily said that Dr. Parameshwar has not resigned as the President of Congress Manifesto Committee as reported in some sections.

Stating that he has spoken to Dr. Parameshwar, he asserted that the Congress manifesto will be prepared only under his (Dr. Parameshwar) leadership. There is nothing like D.K. Shivakumar faction, Siddharamaiah faction or other factions in the State Congress, he contended that there is only one faction, that is Congress.

K. Harish Gowda says Vasu will get Congress ticket

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, who is also a strong aspirant for the Congress ticket from Chamaraja Constituency, said that Vasu is going to get the party ticket.

Harish Gowda told presspersons on Friday that Vasu is a senior leader of the party and has a good following in the Constituency, which he has once represented.

Noting that he believes that Vasu was surely get the ticket, he maintained that he would work for the party’s victory, no matter who gets the Assembly poll ticket. “I will work for ensuring the Congress victory in all other Assembly segments of the district,” Harish Gowda added.