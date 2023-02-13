Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Highway – Clear land acquisition hurdles: MP directs officials

February 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announcing grants for the construction of a new access-controlled four-lane road from Mysuru to Kushalnagar, things are finally falling in place for the proposed Highway.

A meeting was chaired by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning where he and DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra directed the Revenue Department Officers, Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors, Land Acquisition Officers and Directors of Land Records to clear all hurdles for the ambitious project.

Gadkari has sanctioned funds for the four-lane road with a paved shoulder from Mysuru to the Kushalnagar section of National Highway (NH)-275 near Guddehosur at the start of Kushalnagar bypass in Mysuru district, for which a budget of Rs. 909.86 crore has been allocated.

He also announced the construction of access-controlled four lanes with paved shoulders from Mysuru to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yelachenahalli near Yelwal-K.R. Nagar Road junction to Srirangapatna bypass in Mysuru district with a budget of Rs. 739.39 crore.

The MP directed the officers to clear the land hurdles in Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna and Kushalnagar Taluks by March first week to perform a ground-breaking ceremony for the road construction that will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The 93-km Highway will run parallel to the existing NH-275 and will link Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

A major requirement and a hurdle of the project is land acquisition and over 500 hectares of land have to be acquired and there are many Government and private lands that come in the way.

There are many acres that have been granted by the Government as ‘saguvali’ to marginalised communities and these have to be cleared and ‘durast’ status has to be accorded to such lands for compensation to be distributed.

Tahsildars, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of Land Records were asked to survey the land as per the path of the Highway and ensure the process of ‘podi’ and ‘durast’ are completed. The DC asked the officials to conduct a survey and clear the land hurdles.

There is a 34.5-acre of forest land and forest officials were asked by the DC to clear the confusion about whether it is forest land or revenue land and handover the same to the NHAI after appropriate clearance.

The NH will pass through 57 canals and 11 lakes and the water bodies come under the administration of the Irrigation Department and the officials have been directed to clear the process to build the Highway.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Project Director of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway B.T. Sridhar, Special Land Acquisition Officers, Deputy and Assistant Directors of Land Records, Tahsildars and Land Record Officers of Hunsur, Mysuru and Periyapatna, Forest and Horticulture Department Officers were present.