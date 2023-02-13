Bird census at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve: Birders record over 290 species including eight new

February 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day bird census conducted at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to study the bird diversity in various habitats, recorded over 290 species and eight new bird species in the National Park covering terrestrial, aquatic and aerial niches.

Some of the rare species include Bar-headed Geese, Malabar Woodshrike, Redheaded Vultures and White-rumped Vultures, Ultramarine Flycatcher, Knob-billed Duck, Black Baza and Black Eagles. This is apart from the endemic species like Malabar Parakeet, Malabar Grey Hornbill, White-bellied Blue Flycatcher and Crimson-backed Sunbird were spotted earlier along with common bird species.

The survey, which began on Feb. 9, concluded yesterday (Feb. 12), where 118 volunteers and students from eight States including forest staff, watched birds at the 91 beats of the eight zones of the Tiger Reserve.

The survey was carried out in D.B. Kuppe, Metikuppe, Nagarahole, Kallahalla, Anechowkur, Hunsur, and Veeranahosahalli Wildlife Ranges.

Yesterday, the bird watchers, walked along different beats on 2 km of transect line, for every 400 metres, and the data pertaining to the sightings were entered in the e-bird App and manually. The survey was carried out over a distance of 900 kilometres on Feb. 9 and 10.

The aim of conducting the census is to prepare baseline data with a scientific enumeration of birds that flock to the Sanctuary during different seasons. Besides, it enables to know the habitat, food and climate the birds depend on.

The data also helps conserve various kinds of endemic species which might be on the verge of extinction.

It enables wildlife conservation planners to take measures to provide a suitable environment and shelter.

Notably, in the 2021 survey, over 270 bird species and six new bird species were spotted in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

It may be recalled that 274 bird species were recorded at the census conducted at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve held in January this year including two new migratory species — Northern Shoveler and Northern Pintail.

The valedictory of the Nagarahole bird survey was held yesterday at Veeranahosahalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited Managing Director Manoj Kumar praised the bird watchers who actively took part in the four-day census.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragund, Hunsur Sub-Division ACFs and others were present.