Congress candidate Lakshmana holds election rallies in Chamaraja Constituency
News

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Congress candidate M. Lakshmana held election rallies at various locations in Chamaraja Assembly segment along with MLA K. Harishgowda yesterday.

He first offered special puja at Sri Nimbujambadevi Temple in Nazarbad before holding road shows on main thoroughfares. On arrival at K.T. Street after passing through Hardinge Circle and Gandhi Square, the party workers showered flower petals on both MLA Harishgowda and M. Lakshmana apart shouting pro-Congress slogans boosting the confidence of the candidate.

Displaying their show of strength the Congress leaders arrived at Mandi Mohalla where Muslim community leaders welcomed them with garlands. Later, they visited Meena Bazaar, Kailaspuram, Bamboo Bazar, Narayana  Shastry Road and other localities as a part of the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmana requested people to support him during the ensuing polls to realise the dream of living in a harmonious society which is possible only when Congress comes to power at the Centre.

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Party leaders and workers accompanied Lakshmana and MLA Harishgowda during the road show.

