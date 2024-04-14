Voter awareness through wall paintings

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: During this election season, Government authorities are actively engaged in raising awareness among voters and have undertaken the responsibility of disseminating the message effectively.

The awareness campaign is a collaborative effort between the District Administration, the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) Committee and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Its primary objective is to discourage the defacement of public spaces while simultaneously enhancing their aesthetics through colourful paintings, thereby spreading the importance of voting.

As part of this initiative, the walls surrounding MCC Zonal Office 6 on Sheshadri Iyer Road have been adorned with attractive paintings conveying the significance of voting and encouraging participation in the democratic process.

In addition to promoting the message of compulsory voting through artistic expressions and messaging, slogans such as “I will vote” have been prominently displayed to motivate urban voters to visit the polling booths and cast their votes.

Furthermore, a designated selfie point has been established, allowing the public to capture photos and share them with their social circles, fostering a sense of civic engagement and encouraging participation in the electoral process.

“This initiative serves a dual purpose of enhancing the city’s aesthetics while also emphasising the significance of every vote. There is a pressing need to educate and sensitise young voters who often lack seriousness in exercising their franchise. Our objective is to ignite their interest in politics and simultaneously maintain the cleanliness of our city,” stated the officers involved.

The initiative was inaugurated by Assistant Electoral Officer Venkataraju of the Chamaraja segment, in the presence of Zone 6 Commissioner Vani V. Alva, Development Officer Venkatesh, Environment Engineer Maithri and other officials.