Schools to re-open on May 29
News

Schools to re-open on May 29

April 14, 2024

Bengaluru: After the summer vacation following the end of the 2023-24 academic year, schools across the State will open for the new academic year (2024-25) on May 29.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has released the academic calendar for 2024-25, according to which there will be 244 working days for schools.

Also, schools will have a 18-day Dasara holiday (Oct. 3 to 20) and a 48-day summer holiday in April-May 2025.

The year is divided into two, with the first half duration from May 29 to Oct. 2 and the second half from Oct. 21 to Apr. 10, 2025.

There will be 244 working days which include 180 learning days, 26 days for exam and valuation, 24 days for extra-curricular activities and 10 days for analysis of results.

Also, the schools have been bestowed with the authority to use 4 days as local holiday at their own discretion.

