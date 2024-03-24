Tourist movement dips due to poll season, soaring heat

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The period between April and May in Mysuru typically witnesses a surge in leisure activities, including tours, coinciding with the school summer break.

However, this year, the soaring summer heat, combined with the upcoming General Elections in April and May, has cast a shadow on the travel plans of holiday-makers.

Consequently, there has been a noticeable decline in the uptake of summer tour packages. The effects of elections are already being seen in Mysuru which is seeing a 50 percent decline in tourists.

Traditionally, immediately following the conclusion of children’s board exams in March, tourists, particularly families, flock to both urban centres like Mysuru and nearby tourist destinations. However, tour operators have reported a significant decrease in bookings to and from Mysuru compared to previous years, largely attributed to the looming elections.

Many individuals who would typically embark on leisure trips during the summer months are opting to remain at home instead. Especially this year, students in eighth, ninth and tenth standard are taking up public examinations. As such, parents have put off the travel plans.

Even after the conclusion of exams, the election season kicks in with Government officers and employees being put on election duty. They cannot leave their headquarters even on a Sunday without permission from the District Election Office. Also, tourists are desisting from visiting places as the Election authorities have set up check-posts all over to curb the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Only Chamundi Hill popular

This weekend, except Chamundi Hill, which continues to draw hundreds of local visitors, all other tourist destinations in Mysuru, including the Zoo, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Karanji Lake, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna, Melukote, Tipu Palace, Nimishamba Temple and Talakadu, are experiencing a significant decline in tourist footfall.

The Mysore Palace, for instance, typically welcomes over 5,000 tourists daily. However, this weekend, the number of visitors barely reached 2,500. Hospitality industry stakeholders told Star of Mysore that only 30 percent of the hotel rooms are booked now and 70 percent of the rooms are vacant.

Traditional modes of transportation like Tonga rides, as well as the sale of handicrafts and other locally made products, have witnessed a noticeable decrease in demand.

Additionally, the operations of buses managed by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) have experienced a decline in the number of trips taken.

This notable decrease in tourist influx is indicative of the current trend where many visitors are opting to stay away from popular attractions, possibly due to factors such as the ongoing elections or concerns related to the prevailing heat.

Measures at check-posts

The anticipated chaos surrounding the upcoming elections has even resulted in the postponement of short and day-long leisure trips for many individuals.

This delay is primarily attributed to the stringent security measures implemented at check-posts, where vehicles are subjected to lengthy queues and thorough inspections for unaccounted cash and illicit liquor.

At these check-posts, every vehicle undergoes meticulous scrutiny, with authorities recording the details of passengers, including their names, addresses, destination and expected date and time of return. The rigorous checking procedures, aimed at ensuring safety and security during the election period, have inadvertently deterred tourists from embarking on visits to various destinations.

As a result, individuals bitten by the wanderlust bug during the summer season are opting for a more cautious approach, choosing to stay within the comfort of their homes until the political scene and climate stabilise.