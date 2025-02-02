Alleged pressure from lenders, microfinance firms: Man hangs himself at CM’s Constituency

February 2, 2025

Woman’s suicide leads to son’s tragic end in Mandya

Mysuru: In a tragic turn of events, a 36-year-old man, unable to cope with alleged harassment by a private bank and money lenders, took his own life at Varuna, Assembly Constituency represented by CM Siddaramaiah.

The incident, which came to light this morning, involved Siddesh, a resident of Mallapura village, Biligere Hobli in Nanjangud taluk. Siddesh, who is survived by his wife Roopa and two children, had previously owned a tea shop in Nanjangud but had to close it due to financial losses. He later purchased a passenger auto, which he was driving to earn a living.

According to reports, Siddesh had taken out a loan from a private bank to buy a car for his close friend, Manikanta, of Uttanahalli, using his own cheque as collateral. Additionally, Siddesh had secured a Rs. 2 lakh loan for Manikanta from private money lenders.

However, when Manikanta failed to repay the loans for three to four months, recovery agents from the bank and the money lenders began harassing Siddesh.

They allegedly used foul language and pressured him to repay the debt.

Unable to bear the harassment, Siddesh left his home and went to Dandikere village near Varuna. There, he recorded a seven-minute video, accusing the bank and Manikanta of causing his distress and holding them responsible for his death. He then hanged himself from a tree. Villagers discovered his body this morning and informed the Police.

The Varuna Police arrived at the scene, conducted a mahazar and shifted the body for post-mortem at MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Two deaths in Mandya

In a heart-wrenching incident from Mandya district, a woman consumed poison due to alleged harassment from a microfinance company and her grief-stricken son later took his own life by jumping into a lake.

The deceased have been identified as Prema and her son K.E. Ranjith, from Konnapura village. The tragedy unfolded after a private microfinance company in Channapatna taluk seized Ranjith’s house due to unpaid loan instalments. This led to Prema consuming poison on Jan. 27, ending her life.

Upon learning of his mother’s death, Ranjith went missing. Despite family members searching for him at relatives’ houses, he was not found. Prema’s last rites were conducted without him. Tragically, on Saturday morning, Ranjith’s body was discovered in the Halaguru Lake.

The family is devastated by the loss of both Prema and Ranjith. A case has been registered at the Halaguru Police Station, and authorities are investigating the incidents further.