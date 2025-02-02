Kodavas embark on Kutta to Madikeri peace march

February 2, 2025

Kutta (Kodagu): The Kodava community and Kodava-speaking native community began their 82-kilometre peace march from Kutta to Madikeri this morning, with over 4,000 community members and Kodava-speaking natives gathering at Kutta Bus Stand to begin the procession.

As the march progressed, over 15,000 community members joined in from their homes along the way.

The event, which will last until Feb. 7, has drawn an overwhelming response, with thousands of Kodavas walking in solidarity. Holding placards, the community’s strength, unity and rich cultural heritage are on full display, as they are walking together.

Participants, including men, women and children, dressed in traditional attire, have come together to highlight the unity and cultural heritage of the Kodava community.

The march started from the border village of Kutta and will culminate in a grand procession in Madikeri on Friday.

Various Kodava Samajas and organisations such as the Akhila Kodava Samaja, Federation of Kodava Samajas, Kodava Sahitya Academy, United Kodava Organisation, Codava National Council, Kodavamera Kondaata, Jabbhoomi Baalo, Kodava Speaking Native Communities Association, Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing and Kodava Riders Club have all lent their support to the cause.

The march comes amid concerns raised by the Kodava community over cultural marginalisation, including incidents like the denial of temple entry to those in traditional attire and a perceived decline in political representation. Fears of socio-political neglect have intensified with the growing influx of migrants into Kodagu.

Along the route, walkers have been greeted with cheers from local families, community members, traders and business owners, who offered fruits, juice, buttermilk and snacks.

Kodava Samajas located along the way have been organising food and accommodation, with families helping by providing transport for the elderly and children, as well as medical aid for exhausted participants.

Prominent figures, including Member of the Legislative Council Mandepanda Suja Kushalappa, are participating in the march, showing their solidarity.

The march, which aims to raise awareness about the community’s concerns, has made a significant impact, with large crowds attending to witness and participate in this cultural celebration. Today, a 15-kilometre stretch from Kutta to T. Shettigeri will be covered and the march continues toward its destination in Madikeri, passing through other towns on the way.