Karnataka Second PUC Result 2018 announced at karresults.nic.in
News

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared recently held Second PUC examinations on its official website.

Check your results here:  karresults.nic.in

In case the candidates are unable to access the aforementioned website, which may be down due to heavy traffic, they can visit examresults.net/karnataka to check their results.

Candidates can also get their results by SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

A total of 6,90,000 students had appeared for the Second PUC exam which was held between March 1 and 17.

April 30, 2018

