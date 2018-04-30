Karnataka Second PUC Result 2018 announced at karresults.nic.in

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared recently held Second PUC examinations on its official website.

Check your results here: karresults.nic.in

In case the candidates are unable to access the aforementioned website, which may be down due to heavy traffic, they can visit examresults.net/karnataka to check their results.

Candidates can also get their results by SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

A total of 6,90,000 students had appeared for the Second PUC exam which was held between March 1 and 17.