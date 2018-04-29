Election Model Code Violation: Over 100 bars booked

Mysuru: Following Election Commission’s directions, the Excise Department has closed down three bars within city limits and cases have been registered against over 100 bars and restaurants for violation of Election Model Code of Conduct. The bars have been closed for serious violations like loose sales, selling alcohol beyond stipulated time, disproportionate stock, and misuse of liquor and overpricing.

Across the State, since March 27, the day when the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the Department has suspended the licences of over 600 bars including 300 in Bengaluru. All establishments that sell liquor, including bars, retail shops, pubs and restaurants are under watch.

The Excise Department has been ruthless against violations and they have put up 24/7 surveillance across the district. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, M. Roopa, Excise Deputy Commissioner said that the Department has to be strict during elections and has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to violations. “We want liquor outlets to be more disciplined during the elections. After the elections, we will reinstate the licenses and give traders another chance with the undertaking that they will not break the rules anymore,” she said.

Thirteen control rooms have been established across the district to receive complaints about Excise violations and 12 check posts have been set up at entry and exit points of Mysuru. While retail outlets have been given opening and closing time from 10 am to 10.30 pm, for bars and restaurants, it is 10 am to 10.30 pm. Clubs can remain open from 9 am till the stroke of midnight.

RAIDS SO FAR

Since Mar. 27 till date, the Department has conducted 1,250 raids and 307 persons have been arrested for Excise violations. 95 cases have been booked in Mysuru district for transporting illegal liquor and 239 cases have been booked under serious violation of 15 A (unaccounted liquor, and stock mismatch and other violations). 7,194.276 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 6,137.150 litres of beer, 155.250 litres of toddy and wine have been seized, Roopa said.

In addition to the seized liquor, 38 vehicles including 4 cars, 31 two-wheelers, and 3 autos have been seized. The total value of the confiscated liquor and the vehicles is Rs. 84,68000, she said. In all, there are over 480 liquor outlets in Mysuru. For bar owners, a record of visitors, stocks, closing times is to be maintained and if there is any mismatch, cases are booked.

ONLY FOOD, NO POLITICS

A few hotels in city have gone a step ahead and have put up notices asking customers to avoid political discussions inside the restaurant. The notice reads, “We are requesting to use dining table only for eating purpose. Avoid real estate business transaction and political discussions inside the hotel.” The notice has been put up to ensure that there are no heated political discussions that might lead to ruckus and physical fights. This move is also to discourage people spending hours at restaurants discussing politics without ordering anything.