Karnataka shows motherly concern as Kerala displays stepmotherly attitude

August 24, 2025

Mysuru: With Kerala showing negligence to take care of a female elephant calf, which had crossed Kerala border to enter Karnataka in search of its mother, the Karnataka Forest Department is showing concern to the baby elephant by becoming its caretaker.

After the baby elephant was found near the river bank in Karnataka border, the Forest staff began to take care of it and had also informed Kerala Forest Department about the elephant crossing their border and straying into Karnataka in search of its mother.

As Kerala Forest Department did not show any concern towards it, a team of Karnataka Forest Department staff led by Nagarahole Tiger Reserve’s Antarasanthe Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Madhu and D.B. Kuppe Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hanumantaraju, took the elephant calf to the river bank where it was found and began to search for its mother for two days but in vain. Meanwhile, officials of Wayanad Wildlife Division had reportedly informed Karnataka Forest Department that they would shift the baby elephant to the rehabilitation centre in Muthanga Forest limits in Wayanad, but no one turned up till date.

In this backdrop, the elephant calf has remained in Karnataka and is being temporarily housed in Balle Elephant Camp in D.B. Kuppe Range and is being nurtured. The Forest staff has decided to seek permission from their higher authorities and take care of the elephant calf.

Six litres of goat’s milk being fed

As the baby elephant is deprived of its mother’s milk, the Forest officials and staff of D.B. Kuppe Range are feeding it with goat’s milk as it is inevitable for the elephant calf’s recovery. They are sourcing six litres of goat milk from a goat farm at Hommaragalli village in H.D. Kote taluk daily and are feeding the elephant calf. The calf is slowly recovering and is playing around with the Forest staff.

It is a challenge to take care of the six-month-old elephant calf. But still, the Karnataka Forest Department staff are taking care of the calf. They wanted to reunite the elephant calf with its mother by crossing it over to Kerala. As the river in Kerala-Karnataka border is flowing in full spate, it is impossible to make the calf cross the river.

In case the mother elephant does not turn up, the calf may become prey to tigers or other wild carnivorous animals. Hence, the Karnataka Forest staff are taking care of it, which has received appreciation from tourists and many others.