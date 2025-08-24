Truth coming out, says Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade

August 24, 2025

Dharmasthala: Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, has said the truth is emerging following the arrest of Mask Man Chinnaiah, who had weaved a web of lies against the shrine.

Reacting to the arrest of Chinnaiah, Heggade has thanked all, whoever is coming to Dharmasthala in support of the shrine.

“Truth has started coming out, neatly washed to produce the glint. Let devotees faith in the shrine remain intact, so also their love and affection. With the case under SIT probe, will not comment further,” said Heggade.

Video goes viral

Amid this, an old video clip, where Heggade had spoken about miracles of Annappa Swamy, believed to be the guardian of Dharmasthala, has gone viral.

Heggade, in the video clip had said “Lord Manjunatha is calm and fulfils the wishes of his devotees. While Annappa Swamy is known for his anger and won’t spare from punishing those, unjust and agnostic persons.”

Rudra Thandava

Adding to this, a photo of Lord Shiva performing ‘Rudra Thandava’ dance with a title ‘Namo Manjunatha,’ is uploaded on the official web-page of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple.

The photo aptly conveys the message of destruction of evil forces, with the conspiracy hatched behind the shrine, falling out and those who had hurled the charges, being arrested in the case, that had garnered nationwide attention.