Bigger plot to defame Dharmasthala: K. Annamalai
Bigger plot to defame Dharmasthala: K. Annamalai

August 24, 2025

Chennai: Former IPS Officer and BJP National General Secretary K. Annamalai, has said, while the  Mask Man has been ‘unmasked’, there are still many left, whose real faces in the conspiracy have to be unravelled.

“It is a matter of regret that, a man wearing a mask, made light of the whole Government machinery for over a month. Not just an individual, there seems to be a bigger network at play to defame Dharmasthala. Moreover, it is nothing but foolishness on the part of Karnataka State Congress Government, to attach legality to the baseless charges made by the Mask Man, without any primary evidence,” said Annamalai.

