News

Those behind ‘Mask Man’ to be busted: Home Minister

August 24, 2025

Mangaluru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, has assured to bust the network behind the Mask Man.

Dr. Parameshwar, who officially announced the arrest of Mask Man C.N. Chinnaiah, provided more information related to his arrest.

“He has been arrested and is in Police custody. However, it is not possible to divulge more information till the probe is complete. The Officers will probe deeper and seek more details from Special Investigation Team (SIT). The network behind the conspiracy shall be busted,” said Parameshwar.

Clarifying that the SIT will decide on the conclusion of the ongoing probe and whether to subject the Mask Man into narco-analysis test, Dr. Parameshwar said, Sujatha Bhat case is also under parallel investigation. Any revelations in the midst of the probe may hamper SIT probe. 

Earlier,  Dr. Parameshwar, collected pin-to-pin information from SIT head Pronab Mohanty on the case so far and the inquiry of the Mask Man and the developments in last four to five days. IGP (Western Range) Amit Singh, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr. K. Arun and SIT Officers were present.

