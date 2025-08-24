Dharmasthala mass burials case: Who is behind ‘Mask Man’?

August 24, 2025

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka raises series of questions: Mountain was dug, only to find burudes (lies); CM Siddaramaiah formed SIT without showing common sense; Congress must apologise.

Bengaluru: R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, has raised a probing question – Who is behind the ‘Mask Man’?, (identified as C.N. Chinnaiah), arrested on charges of perjury, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case, has reportedly ended in a damp squib.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, Ashoka said, ever since an issue was made out of Dharmasthala, the Party had dismissed it as a conspiracy. The State Government, without getting into the knitty-gritty of the allegations, went ahead by forming a SIT to probe into the same, with the progressive thinkers in the coterie of CM Siddaramaiah, adding gristle to grind. What has emerged in SIT probe so far is burude (all lies).

Continuing his tirade against the CM, Ashoka said, Siddaramaiah should have applied common sense. Now that the feelings of devotees of Dharmasthala shrine has taken a beating, can he restore their feelings? asked Ashoka, who said that Government should have done a preliminary check on the Mask Man, before probing deep into the charges he had made.

Ananya Bhat case

Now, Ananya Bhat missing case has also turned into a lie, with lure of money playing a bigger role in filing this false case, said Ashoka.

Ashoka alleged that, YouTuber Sameer, is the main conspirator behind the Mask Man, who deploys a handiwork of grouping progressive thinkers and people like Mask Man and Ananya Bhat, to cook up a drama to further their interests and decide the nature of probe.

He questioned, as to why the Mask Man was given a high security cover, unlike the security protocol of the CM?

CM to blame

Holding CM responsible for all the fuss, Ashoka alleged that, it was the tactic of CM and his Cabinet to target Hindus. Crores of money was spent on SIT probe and who can repay the same, when nothing came out even after digging the mountain. Never in the history of the State, nobody had witnessed such a high drama. Congress party, should apologise to the people, demanded Ashoka.

Ashoka, insisted on either forming a SIT to dig deep into the conspiracy to defame Dharmasthala or hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) to unravel the same. Otherwise, the Congress’ hand behind the plot is confirmed, added Ashoka.

Conduct narco test

Activist and former PSI Girish Mattanavar, welcoming the arrest of the Mask Man, for taking SIT for a ride, has demanded for a narco-analysis test on him.

Timarody, Sameer fear arrest

Meanwhile, activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody and YouTuber Sameer, are in the fear of arrest by the Police. While Timarody, was arrested and released on conditional bail by the Udupi District and Sessions Court, for making derogatory comments against B.L. Santosh, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), there are possibilities of his arrest in the case of Ananya Bhat missing case. Sujatha Bhat, who claimed to be the mother of Ananya, had been provided shelter at Timarody’s house for four days, which she has confirmed, after making a U-turn in the case.

Sameer, who albeit succeeded in getting anticipatory bail, has received summons by Dharmasthala Police, to appear for enquiry. On the other hand, SIT is verifying the role played by Sameer, as he had uploaded a video, levelling grave charges against Dharmasthala.