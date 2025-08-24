It is not two but three tigers in mini forest near Yelwal!

August 24, 2025

Tigress, two cubs captured on camera traps

Mysuru: The tiger, which was spotted at the mini forest near Yelwal has been identified as the tigress from Antharasanthe Sub-Division in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and the camera traps installed at the spots where the tigress was spotted has captured the tigress along with her two cubs.

On Aug. 13 evening, a motorist spotted the tigress crossing the road and entering the mini forest near Aloka in Yelwal while the two cubs were waiting on the other side of the road. The cubs later joined their mother after traffic on this road was stopped for some time.

The Forest staff, who arrived at the spot, had issued warning to villagers about the presence of tigers and not to venture out alone. On Aug. 14, the Forest staff had installed over 15 camera traps in the surroundings where the tigress was sighted. But since four to five days, the camera traps have captured the movements of the tigress and her cubs. On inspecting the stripes on the tigress, it was identified as the tigress, which was found wandering in Antharasanthe and Metikuppe Ranges of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The tigress was pregnant then and had littered in the Tiger Reserve border to safeguard her cubs. Now the cubs are aged between five and seven months and it is suspected that they are looking for a safer place to dwell for which they have entered the mini forest area near Yelwal.

The mini forest area near Yelwal is spread across about 500 acres and houses wild boars, deer, rabbits and other herbivorous animals. As the tigress and her cubs can easily hunt them for their food, they are suspected to have stayed put in the mini forest area.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials with the help of Gram Panchayat officials have warned the villagers not to leave their cattle into the forest area and also at nearby agricultural fields for grazing besides asking the villagers to take precautions as the tigress could attack when it is with her cubs.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Paramesh said that the Department has received photos and videos of the tigress and her two cubs at the mini forest in Yelwal and higher authorities have been informed about it.

Pointing out that it is very difficult to conduct combing operation to capture the tigress and her cubs as they may get separated, the DCF said that instructions have been given to the residents of villages in the mini forest surroundings to be vigilant and inform the Forest Department if they spot the tigress and her cubs.