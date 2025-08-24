One group has a role, says MLA Ponnanna

August 24, 2025

Mysuru: Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna has asserted that, prima facie, it appears that, a section of group has a role to play in Dharmasthala Mass Burials case and hence it would be better to leave it to the discretion of the probe agency.

He was speaking to media persons, during his visit to Vijayanagar Kodava Samaja in the city yesterday.

Reacting to media queries over the arrest of the Mask Man, Ponnanna said, “We are also in favour of transparent investigation. Be it any high and mighty, Government will track and punish those guilty. However, it is unfair to level such a grave allegation for the cause of politics. The Government has affirmed that the probe is to maintain the sanctity of Dharmasthala.”