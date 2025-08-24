One group has a role, says MLA Ponnanna
News

One group has a role, says MLA Ponnanna

August 24, 2025

Mysuru: Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna has asserted that, prima facie, it appears that, a section of group has a role to play in Dharmasthala Mass Burials case and hence it would be better to leave it to the discretion of the probe agency.

He was speaking to media persons, during his visit to Vijayanagar Kodava Samaja in the city yesterday.

Reacting to media queries over the arrest of the Mask Man, Ponnanna said, “We are also in favour of transparent investigation. Be it any high and mighty, Government will track and punish those guilty. However, it is unfair to level such a grave allegation for the cause of politics. The Government has affirmed that the probe is to maintain the sanctity of Dharmasthala.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching