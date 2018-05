The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared recently held SSLC examinations on its official website.

Check your results here: karresults.nic.in

A total of 40,516 students, including 3,278 repeaters and 1,090 private students had appeared for the examination in Mysuru this year.

In Karnataka, a total of 7.6 lakh fresh students, 70,253 repeaters and 23,199 private students wrote the SSLC exam which was held between March 23 and 17.