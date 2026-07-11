Kayaka Samudaya Okkoota felicitates MLC Raghu Kautilya in Mysuru

July 11, 2026

Congress issuing Permanent Residence Certificates to illegal Bangladeshis: BJP

Mysuru: MLC R. Raghu Kautilya was felicitated at a mega event organised by Kayaka Samudayagala Okkoota, Mysuru Division, at J.K. Grounds this morning.

Speakers at the event, titled ‘R. Raghu Kautilya Ravarige Abhinandane Haagu Bharatiya Janata Partyge Krutagnata Samarpana Samarambha,’ lauded Kautilya, who belongs to Madiwala community, for his organisational skills and contribution to the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress Government, alleging that it was running a parallel voter enrolment drive to counter Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by issuing Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to ineligible and fake voters.

He alleged that many of those receiving certificates were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and claimed that the Congress feared losing its vote bank if the SIR exercise was conducted fairly.

“The Trinamool Congress lost power in West Bengal after ineligible voters were removed from the electoral rolls through the SIR exercise. The same will happen in Karnataka if the revision is carried out without interference from the State Government,” he claimed, while demanding that the Government stop issuing PRCs.

Tender Government

Ashoka also termed the Congress Government a “tender Government”, alleging that it was floating long-term contracts despite the Assembly elections being less than two years away.

Referring to Rs. 39,000-crore Bengaluru waste management project and the proposed Rs. 40,000 crore Bengaluru tunnel project, he questioned how such long-term projects could be executed within the present Government’s tenure, pointing out that tunnel-boring machines alone would take nearly two years to arrive from Germany.

Nothing for weaker sections

Former MP Prathap Simha alleged that Congress, despite campaigning on AHINDA slogan before coming to power, had done little for upliftment of marginalised and weaker sections.

“The BJP will not use the AHINDA slogan as an election plank as the Congress did. Instead, it has given representation to micro and marginalised communities and Raghu Kautilya, who belongs to Madiwala community, is a classic example,” he said.

Simha further alleged that while former CM Siddaramaiah had openly opposed Hindutva, the current CM, D.K. Shivakumar, despite wearing kumkum on his forehead, was working against the interests of Hindus by issuing PRCs to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

He further claimed that Shivakumar would meet the same political fate as West Bengal CM if the Government continued what he described as minority appeasement.

The Okkoota announced that State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra would be conferred the title ‘Kayaka Rakshaka’ in recognition of his contribution to the welfare of backward communities.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, MPs Yaduveer Wadiyar and Govind Karjol, former Minister B. Sriramulu, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs N. Mahesh and Balaraj, MLCs Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and N. Ravikumar, City BJP President L. Nagendra, Mysuru District BJP President Kumbaralli Subbanna and leaders were present.