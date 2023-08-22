Keep rowdies under check with strict action: ADGP

August 22, 2023

Review meetings of crime cases conducted at both City and District Police Offices

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP – Law and Order) R. Hithendra has instructed the Police to leave no stone unturned to curb rowdy related activities in the City and District Police limits.

ADGP Hithendra gave strict instructions during the review meeting of crime cases, organised at the Conference Hall of the City Police Commissioner’s Office at Nazarbad in the city yesterday. He said: “The investigation related to pending cases should be completed and solved at the earliest. Keep a tab on rowdy activities and bring them under control.

The witnesses in rowdy related cases should be assured of safety and see to it that, the accused gets adequate punishment by investigating the case and submitting a charge sheet to the Court. The rowdies involved in repeat offences should not get bail.”

The activities like real estate, money lending and other illegal activities creating an atmosphere of fear and petty rowdy activities should be curtailed, along with ensuring that wings of anti-social elements are clipped, as such activities should not snatch the peace of innocent people.

Lend ears to the oppressed who knock on the door of Police Stations seeking solution for their woes. They should be given a patient hearing and take action on their petition or complaint only after being convinced about the rationale behind the facts, without coming under any undue influence and save the real culprit from being brought to book, advised ADGP Hithendra.

By effectively implementing people-friendly Policing, the negative impression among the public on Police should be eradicated. But, it doesn’t mean we should hobnob with anti-social elements and criminals. We are responsible to save the lives and properties of the people, said ADGP Hithendra in his advise to Police. The night and morning beats should be strengthened further, to take precautionary measures and prevent any untoward incidents by keeping an eye on the happenings around, so that law and orderliness is maintained by protecting the people, said Hithendra.

The meeting was held from 11 am to 1 pm and was attended by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, in-Charge DCP (CAR) A. Maruthi, ACPs of all Sub-Divisions and Inspectors of all the Police Stations.

Later in the afternoon, a similar meeting was conducted at SP Office Auditorium, that was attended by District Police Officers.

ADGP Hithendra visited Mysuru South Police Station at Nazarbad on inspection. After staying overnight in Mysuru, the ADGP left for Chamarajanagar district on inspection visit this morning, it is said.