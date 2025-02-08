Kempegowda statue installed overnight; situation tense

February 8, 2025

Mysuru: A tense situation prevailed on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road behind Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel after a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was installed overnight by a group of youths without the necessary permissions.

Police teams have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents, given the sensitivity of the matter.

The statue, prepared by the Alanahalli Vokkaliga Yuvakara Sangha, was installed late last night under the cover of darkness at Sangeetha Corner. Following the installation, garlands were placed on the statue, and a gathering of youths at the site drew the attention of the Police.

According to sources, the group had sought permission from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to install the statue at the busy circle, but the request was denied in accordance with Court orders.

Devaraja Police, led by ACP Shanthamallappa, have stationed personnel at the site to maintain law and order. However, neither MCC officials nor the District Administration has visited the location till this afternoon, leaving questions about how the issue will be addressed.

The Supreme Court has barred the installation of statues and religious structures on public roads, pavements and other public utility spaces, citing obstruction and inconvenience to residents.

The order empowers municipal and Government bodies to prevent unauthorised constructions, often carried out under the guise of religious or cultural sentiments, which are frequently linked to local political interests.