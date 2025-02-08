Two-day roots and tuber mela begins

February 8, 2025

Over 50 varieties of nutritious, fibre-rich tubers, desi food products are on display

Mysuru: “Tuber crops have been a staple diet for humans since ancient times. However, their consumption has declined in recent years. Amid a market flooded with chemically treated and adulterated products, tuber crops offer a natural and healthier alternative. Consumers should prioritise naturally grown tuber crops to safeguard their health,” said M.N. Shaji of Kedaram Tuber Conservation, Wayanad.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day roots and tuber mela at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road this morning. The event is being organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with the Rotary Club of Mysore West.

Shaji, who has cultivated around 600 varieties of tuber crops at his native place, has displayed about 50 varieties at the mela.

Shaji emphasised the importance of conserving the immense diversity of tuber crops and urged the Government to extend full support to tuber crop conservators. He also called for policies to popularise tuber crop cultivation and encourage farmers to take up large-scale production.

Presiding over the event, Rotary Club of Mysore West President Rtn. M.L. Nagesh highlighted the nutritional and medicinal value of tuber crops. He stressed the need for urban consumers to incorporate them into their daily diet and support farmers cultivating these healthy crops. He added that organising fairs like these was essential in promoting awareness about the significance of tubers and roots.

The mela showcases over 50 varieties of tuber crops, including Purple Yam, Creeping Potato, Arrowroot, Tapioca, Yellow Sweet Potato, Green Turmeric, Black Ginger, Mango Ginger, Suvarna Gedde and Huthari Gedde. People thronged the mela in large numbers to purchase roots, tubers and other naturally grown food products.

Apart from roots and tubers, the mela also features a variety of desi food products, including Mango Ginger Candy, Purple Yam Jam, Mango Ginger Chutney Powder and Purple Yam Dosa Mix.

Other food items made using ragi, banana, coconut milk and jaggery are also available. Additionally, stalls offer millets, organic products, Ayurvedic medicines, winter vegetable seeds and saplings of mango, jackfruit, sapota and coconut for sale.

A training session on ‘Tuber Crop Cultivation and Marketing’ will be held tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 11 am, where farmers from Pobai Greens in Assam will share their experiences in cultivating colourful tuber crops. This will be followed by Gedde Genesu Aduge Mane, a live demonstration of traditional recipes featuring tubers. Women’s groups will also present a variety of traditional tuber-based dishes.

Rotary Club of Mysore West Secretary M. Devaraju, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West President Shashikala Suresh, Sahaja Samrudha Director Krishna Prasad and tuber farmer Parvathi from Machchr Haadi were present on the occasion.