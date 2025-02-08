Six-day Kodava Peace March: Memorandum to DC seeks rights as enshrined in Constitution

February 8, 2025

Madikeri: The Kutta to Madikeri “Kodavaame Baalo” foot march, led by the Akhila Kodava Samaja, successfully concluded in Madikeri yesterday.

This peaceful protest aimed to highlight the social, religious, and political challenges faced by the Kodava community while emphasising the need to preserve its distinct traditions and identity.

Under the leadership of the Akhila Kodava Samaja, several Kodava organisations, including the Federation of Kodava Samajas, Kodava Sahitya Academy, United Kodava Organisation, Codava National Council, Kodavamera Kondaata, Jabbhoomi Baalo, Kodava Speaking Native Communities Association, Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing and Kodava Riders Club, extended their support to the cause.

The march, culminated at the Kodava Samaja Mandh, near the General K.S. Thimayya District Stadium (Manns Compound), Madikeri. Dressed in traditional attire, Kodava men and women from across the region participated with utmost discipline.

Thousands of community members gathered as a memorandum listing key demands was formally submitted to Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja.

The DC commended the community for completing the 6-day peaceful foot march without any untoward incidents. He assured that the memorandum would be forwarded to the Central and State Governments and that the District Administration would take necessary legal measures within its jurisdiction to address the demands.

Key demands in the memorandum

The memorandum called for immediate action on the following: