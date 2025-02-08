Six-day Kodava Peace March: Memorandum to DC seeks rights as enshrined in Constitution

Madikeri: The Kutta to Madikeri “Kodavaame Baalo” foot march, led by the Akhila Kodava Samaja, successfully concluded in Madikeri yesterday.
This peaceful protest aimed to highlight the social, religious, and political challenges faced by the Kodava community while emphasising the need to preserve its distinct traditions and identity.
Under the leadership of the Akhila Kodava Samaja, several Kodava organisations, including the Federation of Kodava Samajas, Kodava Sahitya Academy, United Kodava Organisation, Codava National Council, Kodavamera Kondaata, Jabbhoomi Baalo, Kodava Speaking Native Communities Association, Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing and Kodava Riders Club, extended their support to the cause.
The march, culminated at the Kodava Samaja Mandh, near the General K.S. Thimayya District Stadium (Manns Compound), Madikeri. Dressed in traditional attire, Kodava men and women from across the region participated with utmost discipline.
Thousands of community members gathered as a memorandum listing key demands was formally submitted to Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja.
The DC commended the community for completing the 6-day peaceful foot march without any untoward incidents. He assured that the memorandum would be forwarded to the Central and State Governments and that the District Administration would take necessary legal measures within its jurisdiction to address the demands.
Key demands in the memorandum
The memorandum called for immediate action on the following:
- The Kodava community, being a highly sensitive and small minority, requires urgent Constitutional protection for its land, water, culture, traditions, religious practices and social security.
- The right of Kodava Jamma landholders to possess firearms must continue without any hindrance.
- Political oppression by dominant communities over the small minority Kodava community must be curtailed.
- Strict action should be taken against the mockery and misuse of Kodava cultural traditions, attire, ornaments and rituals, along with any acts that provoke the sentiments of the community.
- The insulting remarks against Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa and General Kodandera S. Thimayya, two of the country’s greatest soldiers, simply for being Kodavas, should be taken seriously. A thorough investigation must be conducted, and strict action, including banishment from the district, should be taken against the culprit.
- Steps must be taken to prevent disturbances to the Kodava community’s participation in Talacauvery rituals and to take strict action against vested interests causing unrest.
- Measures must be implemented to ensure that Kodava culture is respected in all religious places in Kodagu. The Government must ensure a free and safe atmosphere for Kodavas to practice their traditions on their own land.
- The renaming of the Mahadeva Temple at Kattemad village as Maha Mrithyunjaya Temple is an act of deliberate provocation, aimed at creating discord among indigenous Kodava and Kodava-speaking communities. The main culprits must be identified and held accountable.
- The inaction against those who attacked Kodavas and attempted to restrict their cultural attire is unacceptable. Legal action must be taken against the perpetrators, and arrests must be made. Until this is done, Kodava community members will refuse to participate in any peace process initiated by the administration.
Recent Comments