Kerala Assembly elections: Inter-State Police strategise to curb liquor, cash flow

February 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: An inter-State border coordination meeting ahead of the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections was held yesterday at the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, in the city.

The meeting focused on measures to be implemented in the border districts of Karnataka and Kerala, to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

Among those present were Southern Range IGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, Kodagu SP R.N. Bindu Mani, Chamarajanagar Additional SP M.N. Shashidhar, and senior Kerala Police officers, including Deputy Inspector General, Kannur Range, Yateesh Chandra, Kannur SP Anuj Pallival and Wayanad SP K. Pavithran.

Discussions centred on strengthening inter-State coordination, monitoring sensitive border points and maintaining law and order during the election period.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said the meeting aimed at reinforcing joint mechanisms to curb border-related offences in the run-up to the polls.

Strategies were chalked out to prevent the movement of money, liquor, gold and household items across the border to curb voter inducement. Officials also discussed monitoring the movement of voters, including cases of alleged migration and fake voters crossing from Karnataka to Kerala to influence poll outcomes.

Special attention will be given to hawala transactions, particularly the movement of large sums of money through human couriers across the border, the SP said.

The Kerala Police requested their Karnataka counterparts to intensify security along border check-posts. Mysuru district shares its border with Kerala at Bavali check-post, Chamarajanagar at Moolehole on National Highway 766 and Kodagu at Kutta via Ponnampet, Makutta via Virajpet, and Karike via Bhagamandala.

The Kerala Police also sought regular boat patrolling along the Kabini river, which is reportedly used for river crossings and for transporting liquor and people between the two States, the SP added.