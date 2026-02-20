Echo of cylinder blast near Mysore Palace: Blanket ban on helium balloon

February 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration and the City Police have imposed a blanket ban on the use of helium gas for inflating balloons at public places and events, citing serious threats to public safety.

The order comes in the wake of a recent explosion of helium cylinder near Mysore Palace that claimed three lives.

In separate orders, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar prohibited the use of helium gas for filling balloons or any other objects within the jurisdiction of Mysuru district and the City Police Commissionerate.

According to press releases, helium gas cylinders contain highly compressed gas and are often stored using unregulated methods, posing risks to life and property. Careless handling may lead to fire hazards, asphyxiation, panic and public disturbance.

Authorities highlighted dangers such as cylinder explosions, suffocation, fire accidents and disorder, noting that festivals, fairs, tourist spots and crowded gatherings are particularly vulnerable. Continued use of helium balloons in such settings could result in severe and unforeseen disasters.

Invoking Section 152 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, balloon sellers, event organisers, traders and the public have been prohibited from storing, transporting, selling or using helium gas in public places without safety standards.

The order warns violators, including balloon sellers, event organisers and traders, will face strict legal action.