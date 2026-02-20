Knowledge knows no caste: Author

February 20, 2026

Dr. Vipul Mankad’s book ‘When Science Meets The Soul’ released in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, author Dr. Vipul Mankad said that regardless of profession, whether as a doctor or in any other field, work must be performed with knowledge, skill and experience.

Whatever the outcome, he said, it should be accepted with equanimity and one must move forward with clarity and purpose.

Dr. Mankad was speaking at the release of his book ‘When Science Meets The Soul’, organised by Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust at ‘The Sorento’ in V.V. Mohalla last evening. Dr. Usha Srinath received the first copy of the book.

Reflecting on identity and heritage, he said being born in India makes one Indian, while ancestry and nature shape one’s lineage. He observed that inter-community marriages had historically enriched society, but caste divisions had intensified over the past 1,300 years.

Citing the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, he said both works underscore the unity of humanity. Vyasa, who hailed from a fishing community, and Valmiki, from a hunter community, authored these classics, demonstrating that knowledge and creativity are not confined to any one caste.

He stressed that scientific thinking must be cultivated in every individual and that humanity should be the foremost identity.

Dr. Mankad also noted that while caste, class and regional divisions persist in India, discrimination in countries such as the United States often manifests through race, nationality and religion. He called upon people guided by human values to rise above such divisions.

The event also featured a dialogue with the author, moderated by writer Dr. Nalini Chandar. Founder-Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, Shubha Sanjay Urs and President of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), Mysuru, Bhaskar Kalale, were present.