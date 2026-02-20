Knowledge knows no caste: Author
News

Knowledge knows no caste: Author

February 20, 2026

Dr. Vipul Mankad’s book ‘When Science Meets The Soul’ released in city 

Mysore/Mysuru: Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, author Dr. Vipul Mankad said that regardless of profession, whether as a doctor or in any other field, work must be performed with knowledge, skill and experience.

Whatever the outcome, he said, it should be accepted with equanimity and one must move forward with clarity and purpose.

Dr. Mankad was speaking at the release of his book ‘When Science Meets The Soul’, organised by Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust at ‘The Sorento’ in V.V. Mohalla last evening. Dr. Usha Srinath received the first copy of the book.

Reflecting on identity and heritage, he said being born in India makes one Indian, while ancestry and nature shape one’s lineage. He observed that inter-community marriages had historically enriched society, but caste divisions had intensified over the past 1,300 years.

Citing the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, he said both works underscore the unity of humanity. Vyasa, who hailed from a fishing community, and Valmiki, from a hunter community, authored these classics, demonstrating that knowledge and creativity are not confined to any one caste.

He stressed that scientific thinking must be cultivated in every individual and that humanity should be the foremost identity.

Dr. Mankad also noted that while caste, class and regional divisions persist in India, discrimination in countries such as the United States often manifests through race, nationality and religion. He called upon people guided by human values to rise above such divisions.

The event also featured a dialogue with the author, moderated by writer Dr. Nalini Chandar. Founder-Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, Shubha Sanjay Urs and President of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), Mysuru, Bhaskar Kalale, were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching