Kerala bizman’s robbery case: Maharashtra Cop among 5 arrested

October 17, 2025

Madikeri: The Kodagu Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the recent robbery near Balugodu in Virajpet, where Appus, a Kerala-based hotelier and gold trader, was targeted. Shockingly, one among them is a Head Constable from the Maharashtra Police Department, according to preliminary reports.

The victim, identified as Appus, a resident of Calicut, Kerala, was intercepted while travelling by car. The gang allegedly looted Rs. 10 lakh cash and a mobile phone. A case was registered at Virajpet Rural Police Station.

During investigation, the Police nabbed five accused — Sachin Yamaji Dhoodhal (24), an autorickshaw driver from Sangli, Maharashtra; Baba Saheb Chougal (32), a Head Constable serving at Kalwa Police Station in Thane City; Aba Saheb Shendage; Yuvaraj Sindhe (25) and Bandu Hakke (20). Efforts are underway to identify and locate other members of the gang involved in the crime.