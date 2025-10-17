NIMHANS branch to come up in Mysuru; Rs. 50 crore sanctioned

October 17, 2025

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet has approved the establishment of branches of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) at the Medical College Hospitals in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, with an allocation of Rs. 100 crore.

Following the model of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, which has expanded across various regions of the State, the Government has decided to similarly expand NIMHANS.

Until now, patients suffering from neurological disorders, mental illnesses, or head injuries due to accidents had to seek treatment exclusively at the Bengaluru NIMHANS facility. With increasing pressure on the Bengaluru centre and the need to provide care locally, the Cabinet has approved Rs. 50 crore each for the new branches.

Additionally, administrative approval has been granted for the purchase of equipment to establish a new vascular surgery unit at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, at an estimated cost of Rs. 26.09 crore.

The Cabinet has also approved the launch of a 100-bed super-speciality hospital within the premises of the Vijayapura District Hospital.