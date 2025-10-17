Dr. U.T. Uthappa of Kodagu among ‘Top 2% Scientists in World’

October 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Uluvangada T. Uthappa (Sanju), a native of Kodagu, has been recognised among the ‘Top 2% Scientists in the World (2025 Survey)’ compiled by Stanford University, USA.

The annual list, prepared by Prof. John P.A. Ioannidis of Stanford in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus, identifies the world’s most influential scientific researchers representing about 2% of all scientists globally. The rankings are based on standardised citation metrics and composite indicators of scientific impact.

Dr. Uthappa is currently serving as a Post-Doctoral Researcher/Scientist at the College of Chemistry and Environmental Engineering, Shenzhen University, China. Earlier, he worked as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Chonnam National University (2021-2022) and as a Research Professor at Yeungnam Univer-sity (2022-2023) in South Korea. He obtained his Ph.D in Chemistry from Jain University, Bengaluru, in 2021. His research focuses on addressing global challenges in environment, health, food and agriculture sectors.

He has published over 50 articles in reputed international peer-reviewed journals, with more than 2,300 citations and an H-index of 25. He has also filed two patents in South Korea and one in China. An extraordinary achiever, Dr. Uthappa is the son of Uluvangada Sabu Thammaiah and Meena, residents of T. Shettigeri, Ponnampet Taluk, Kodagu.