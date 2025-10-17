State may adopt TN-like curbs on RSS: Dr. Yathindra

October 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has stated that Karnataka may implement regulations similar to those in Tamil Nadu concerning the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House in city yesterday, he clarified that while the Government is not seeking to ban the RSS, it will enforce rules that restrict unauthorised public marches and events.

“In Tamil Nadu, the RSS is required to obtain permission for organising events. Karnataka will follow the same model,” he said and emphasised that public processions or activities in schools and colleges without prior Government approval will not be permitted.

“How can RSS be allowed to conduct marches in parks without any authorisation? If there is one law for the entire country, why should RSS be treated differently?” he asked.

Yathindra criticised the RSS for attempting to impose its ideological framework, asserting that the Constitution applies equally to all citizens. “RSS is not above the Constitution,” he remarked.

Transfer-related dealings

When asked to respond to former MP Prathap Simha’s allegation that he, as CM Siddaramaiah’s son, was involved in transfer-related dealings, Dr. Yathindra declined to comment. “Even his own party (BJP) doesn’t take him seriously. I don’t respond to questions from people passing by on the street,” he said.