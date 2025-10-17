24,000 youths attend Mega Job Mela

October 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of job aspirants from different parts of the State descended on the city as the Mega Job Mela, organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Bengaluru, Mysuru District Administration, Mysuru ZP and MCC, began at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds here this morning.

As many as 24,000 youths of various qualifications had registered online for the Udyoga Mela over the past one week. More than 220 companies are participating in this Mela. The aspirants could also register on the spot today and with a steady stream of aspirants flocking the ground, the number of aspirants may touch above 40,000 by the end of the day (5 pm), according to the organisers.

CM in Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysuru this morning on a two-day visit, inaugurated the Udyoga Mela.

He will take part in other programmes during the day and stay overnight in the city.

Protest at Gangothri

Even as the State Government was holding a a Job Mela in city, hundreds of students of Manasagangothri staged a demonstration near the Clock Tower in the campus this morning seeking filling up of vacant jobs as promised by the State and Union Governments.