Karnataka Cabinet bars RSS from public events

October 17, 2025

Why no action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, asks BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet yesterday decided to restrict public activities by organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), without prior permission from authorities.

The decision follows widespread concern over a recent Statewide RSS march past, which sparked debate within the Cabinet.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the move is not aimed at singling out any single organisation to avoid legal complications. “We are including all organisations and making official permission mandatory,” he said.

Patil added that the Cabinet is considering banning such programmes in public spaces, schools and private venues, following a model similar to Tamil Nadu’s restrictions on RSS activities in public places. The Home Ministry is expected to issue detailed orders after reviewing the Tamil Nadu directive.

The RSS issue has heightened tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, especially during the centenary celebrations of RSS organisation. IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge had urged the Chief Minister to ban RSS activities in Karnataka, prompting alleged threat calls to him following his appeal.

Diverting public attention

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that the Congress-led State Government is invoking the name of RSS to divert public attention from its own failures.

In a post on X, he criticised the Government for inaction against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans and for not banning organisations like PFI and KFD, which he described as anti-national. “The Government has failed to take even minimal steps to curb their activities,” he stated.

Vijayendra emphasised that since Independence, the RSS has consistently engaged in dedicated service and patriotic initiatives. “Attempts to suppress the Sangh have been ongoing for decades, yet it continues to grow with the support and blessings of millions across the country,” he said.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje echoed these concerns at a press conference, accusing Congress of attempting to ban the RSS in a few States where it holds power. “This is sheer folly. What happened when the RSS was banned in 1948? Did arresting BJP leaders during the Emergency yield any results?” she questioned.

She added, “The RSS, which stood firm even against Nehru and Indira Gandhi, will hardly be intimidated by Priyank Kharge, who lives off his father’s name, or Siddaramaiah, who fights daily for his chair. The RSS is a mighty tree — it has seen many such Governments come and go.”