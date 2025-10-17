Back-to-back robberies of Kerala traders rock Kodagu

October 17, 2025

Gold traders returning from Mysuru robbed of Rs. 10 lakh; two abducted

Madikeri: Two back-to-back robberies targeting businessmen from Kerala, who frequently use the Kannur–Makutta route via Kodagu to reach Mysuru for business dealings, have shaken the district after a brief lull. The twin incidents have put the Police on high alert.

On Wednesday, a Kerala businessman named Appus was brutally assaulted and robbed of Rs. 10 lakh cash and his purse near Balugodu village in Kodagu while enroute to Mysuru via Gonikoppal–Hunsur route.

Even before the shock of this daylight robbery could settle, another violent heist was reported near Perumbadi on the Kodagu–Kerala border, where two gold traders were abducted early yesterday morning.

The incident occurred when three traders — 36-year-old Ganesh, 35-year-old Santosh and 30-year-old Radeesh, all residents of Koothuparamba in Kerala — were returning from Mysuru after selling gold and carrying Rs. 10 lakh cash.

As they were driving towards Koothuparamba via Perumbadi in their car (KA-19-MH-4826), a gang of 7–8 assailants in two Kerala-registered vehicles intercepted them.

The gang attacked the trio, looted Rs. 10 lakh cash and abducted Ganesh and Santosh, leaving Radeesh grievously injured. He is now undergoing treatment at Virajpet Government Hospital. A case has been registered at the Virajpet Rural Police Station.

The twin robberies within days have left Kodagu on edge. The Police have launched an extensive manhunt, enforcing nakabandis across the district and inspecting all outbound vehicles. Authorities are treating both cases with utmost seriousness and have invoked multiple legal sections to crack down on the culprits.