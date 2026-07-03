News

Kerala duo robbed of cash on Mysuru-Ooty Highway  

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: Just hours after a truck carrying pharmaceutical consignments was fired upon in an attempted robbery on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway in Mandya early yesterday morning, another gang struck on the Mysuru-Ooty Highway, intercepting a car near Nanjangud and fleeing with cash worth several lakhs of rupees. 

In the first incident, which occurred around 4.45 am near a hotel on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, unidentified miscreants opened fire at a commercial truck transporting pharmaceutical goods in an attempt to loot the vehicle. 

Later in the evening, five armed men targeted a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz carrying two Kerala natives on the Mysuru-Ooty Highway. The victims, identified as Latheef (55) and Anil (24) of Thalassery in Kerala, were returning from Mysuru when their car was rammed from behind near Sindhuvallipura village in Nanjangud taluk.  

As the duo stopped to inspect the damage, the assailants dragged them out of the vehicle, snatched cash worth several lakhs of rupees, took away the car and fled from the spot within minutes. 

The Nanjangud Rural Police Inspector and his team rushed to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation and registered a case.

Police have launched a search to trace the gang involved in robbery. Investigations are also underway into the  highway robbery bid near Mandya to ascertain whether the two incidents are linked. 

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