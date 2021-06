June 10, 2021

Khalida Parveen (59), Deputy Project Coordinator, DDPI, Hassan and a resident of Christian Colony in Rajivnagar, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city, following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband, one son, one daughter and sister Ruksana Nazneen (former BEO at Srirangapatna).

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle today.