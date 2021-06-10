MGP’s virtual meeting on June 13

June 10, 2021

Mysore Grahakara Parishath (MGP), Vivekananda Road, Yadavagiri, will be conducting a virtual meeting-cum-interaction for public on June 13 between 4 pm and 5 pm. The topic would be “Succession of properties in the context of pandemic” and the speaker will be Prof. Suresh, Retd. Principal, JSS Law College, Mysuru.

Persons who desire to interact may call Ph: 0821-2515150 and forward their questions to e-mail: [email protected] well in advance. Questions during the virtual programme are usually not entertained for want of time. Contact link would be provided for participation in the virtual meeting on the day of the programme, according to a press release from MGP President.