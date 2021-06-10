In Briefs

Public Library website redesigned

June 10, 2021

The Department of Public Libraries has redesigned its website in order to make it more reader-friendly, especially during the lockdown.

The digital library has been upgraded with over 10 lack e-contents including national, international, educational, children and skill development videos. Hence, general public can utilise the facility by registering themselves on the website www.karnatakadigitalpubliclibrary.org, according to a press release from the Public Libraries and City Central Library Deputy Director B. Manjunath.

