Disruption in BSNL services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be shifting its J.P. Nagar office to a new building. Hence, there will be disruption in the telephone and internet services on June 12 and 13, according to a press release from BSNL Asst. Chief Manager.
