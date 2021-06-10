In Briefs

Medical help for needy children

June 10, 2021

The Department of Women and Child Development has updated the database of Counsellors, Psychiatrists and Paediatricians available in the district on the website of the Directorate of Child Protection for care and protection of the children. Public can contact the following Counsellors, Psychiatrists and Paediatricians for help: Dr. B.N. Ravish [Mob: 99801-38016]; Dr. Malini [Mob: 94481-82857]; Dr. Narendra [Mob: 94818-18612], according to a press release from the District Child Protection Officer, Dr. S. Diwakar.

